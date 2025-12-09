Sengottaiyan backs TVK Vijay as TN’s next leader promising ‘holy rule’

ERODE: People are looking for a new face to provide good governance in Tamil Nadu, and we have Vijay for this very reason, said TVK leader KA Sengottaiyan in Erode, on Sunday night.

In the current environment, even if we ask children, they say they will vote for Vijay, he noted.

Addressing people in Nambiyur, Sengottaiyan said, “TVK’s public meeting will be held in Erode on December 16, to build the future of Tamil Nadu. The entire Kongu region will be amazed by the public gathering.

Vijay, who is emerging as people’s force, is certain to become the chief minister. He has set out to create alternate politics in the state, and has entered the domain with the aim of providing ‘holy rule’ to the people. I am also traveling on that path.”

Urging people to vote for the TVK, he said, “Many will come to you seeking votes. Just say hello to them, but vote for Vijay.”

“Everyone thinks they threw me into the sea. But I am sailing on this ship. No one can bring me down, and those who wish to bring me down will fall. TVK will soon have a symbol, and the whole country is going to be amazed by that symbol,” Sengottaiyan added.

Former MP V Sathyabama and others were present.