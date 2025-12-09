Shastra VC launches deep-tech fellowship

CHENNAI: In a push to accelerate India’s deep-tech innovation pipeline, Shastra VC, an early-stage investment firm, has launched a deep-tech fellowship aimed at helping researchers convert frontier laboratory research into venture-ready startups.

The Shastra Deep-tech Excellence Fellowship (SDEX) will be a 16-24 week programme to support early technical validation for breakthrough technologies emerging from premier engineering and research institutions, including IITs, IISc, IISERs, NITs and national laboratories, said a statement.

SDEX’s first cohort will select up to 15 teams, each receiving up to $100,000 in equity-free funding to build proof-of-concepts and reach venture readiness. Applications are open until January 31.

Jivesh Madan, SDEX Programme Lead, said India possesses world-class deep-tech research talent, but lacks early-stage support to help researchers turn strong scientific ideas into investable companies. “SDEX is built to bridge that gap by funding early technical validation and providing close mentorship,” he said.

The statement further mentions that India’s deep-tech ecosystem is at an inflection point, with government support such as the new Deep Tech Fund of Funds and growing research-driven entrepreneurship in universities. However, the major bottleneck remains between lab validation and venture investment.

“SDEX creates a VC-led proof-to-venture bridge that helps deep-tech ideas get validated earlier and expands the pipeline of truly investable startups,” said Avijeet Alagathi, Partner, Shastra VC.