Tamil Nadu: DRM leads surprise late-night inspections to curb safety lapses at railway gates

TIRUCHY: Intending to identify procedural lapses and any unauthorized means of communication used by gatekeepers during train operations, a special team of officials from the Tiruchy Railway Division, led by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Balak Ram Negi, carried out midnight high-alert ambush inspections at non-interlocked level-crossing gates across the division.

The inspections were conducted simultaneously in real time, in coordination with train movements. The operation was carried out between 10 pm and 4 am on Tuesday, a period when utmost alertness is required to ensure safe train operations and strict adherence to safety protocols, officials said.

A 20-member team comprising the Additional DRM, branch officers, and other senior officials was formed specifically for the covert operation. The inspections covered multiple locations along the Tiruchy–Thanjavur–Tiruvarur–Nagapattinam section, focusing on non-interlocked level-crossing gates.

DRM Negi personally inspected Gate No. 14 between Saliyamangalam and Needamangalam. He examined the Private Number (PN) register to verify whether all communications exchanged with Station Masters during gate closures and openings were properly recorded. He also interacted with the gatekeeper to assess operational knowledge, competency, and alertness, while reiterating the large responsibility entrusted to them in maintaining safe train movement. Additionally, he cross-verified the PN exchanges using the voice logger at Saliyamangalam railway station to ensure compliance with standard procedures.

Across the stretch, inspections covered 18 level-crossing gates. Officials evaluated several safety-critical aspects, including proper hand signalling, availability and condition of safety equipment, train whistle compliance, road-user discipline, and the overall preparedness of gatekeepers to prevent accidents.

The ambush checks aimed to reinforce operational discipline, eliminate unsafe practices, and enhance accountability among frontline staff. DRM Negi said similar surprise inspections will continue across stations and level-crossing gates in all sections of the division to ensure uncompromised railway safety.