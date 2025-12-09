Tirunelveli police seize Rs 1.15 crore ganja, smuggling kingpin dies by suicide

TIRUNELVELI: In a major crackdown, Tirunelveli police and Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-CID, Thoothukudi, seized 220 kg of ganja worth `1.15 crore and arrested two suspects allegedly transporting the contraband from Andhra Pradesh. The suspected kingpin of the network, Kalaignar (45), died by suicide at his house in Tirunelveli on Monday after learning that his son and associates had been detained.

“Based on a tip-off, police conducted checks on Tirunelvei-Madurai four-lane road on Saturday. Police intercepted a mini-van and arrested Nithishkumar (26), the driver, after intercepting 80kg of ganja packed in 40 parcels. Based on information, the police also arrested another suspect, Sureshkumar (25) of Gangaikondan on Sunday,” said sources.

Sources added that during a patrol in Thachanallur, police found an abandoned Kerala-registered car near Karaiyiruppu and seized 140 kg of ganja inside 70 parcels. The number plate was found to be fake. Investigations revealed that the seizures were linked and that Kalaignar, Sureshkumar’s father, had been controlling the smuggling network. The gang allegedly sourced ganja sold at Rs 60,000 per kg in Andhra and attempted to distribute it in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

