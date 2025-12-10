Aircel-Maxis case: Madras HC orders notice to ED on Karti Chidambaram’s plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) directing it to file reply to an appeal filed by Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram against the order of the Appellate Authority, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), regarding the provisional attachment of his properties worth `1.16 crore in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan admitted the appeal and directed the ED to file the reply within three weeks, and accordingly adjourned the hearing.

The appeal was filed against the June 5, 2025 order passed by the PMLA Appellate Tribunal under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 (SAFEMA), dismissing the appeal filed in the tribunal against the March 12, 2018 order of the Adjudicating Authority under PMLA, which confirmed the provisional attachment order dated February 7, 2012, issued by the ED.

Senior counsel Vijay Narayan, assisted by N R R Arun Natarajan, appearing for the appellant submitted that the provisional attachment order was confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority on March 12, 2008, and on the date, there were no money laundering proceedings pending against Karti.