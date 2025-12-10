Class 10 boy drowns in TN's Thamirabarani river

TIRUNELVELI: A 16-year-old boy, who had visited the Jadaayu Theertham with his family to offer anniversary rites for his late grandmother, drowned in the Thamirabarani river near Arugankulam on Monday. The boy, Isakkimuthu of Melathalaiyuthu, was a Class 10 student.

According to sources, the family, after the rituals, entered the river to take a bath. Isakkimuthu and two other boys allegedly moved towards a deeper stretch of the river, where all three struggled to stay afloat. Relatives who were nearby managed to rescue the two boys, but Isakkimuthu had gone missing before they could reach him, said sources.

Fire and rescue services personnel from the Gangaikondan station initiated a search operation, which was disrupted due to poor visibility late in the evening, said officials. After a brief search the next morning, the personnel recovered the body. Thalaiyuthu police registered a case and initiated an inquiry.