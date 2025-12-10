Cyclone Ditwah: Houses built for tsunami victims crumble

NAGAPATTINAM: Pointing to the havoc Cyclone Ditwah brought about on several of the already dilapidated ‘tsunami houses’ in Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam municipalities of the district, residents seek the urgent approval and release of funds by the rural development and panchayat raj department towards the district administration’s proposal for reconstruction of such dwelling units.

Last week, after Ditwah, a family of four residing in one such house built by NGOs after the 2004 tsunami at Ambedkar Nagar in Nagapattinam municipality sustained injuries after a portion of the ceiling fell on them while they were asleep. They were taken to the district Government Medical College Hospital at Orathur.

While M Suresh, his wife S Sudha and child Madhesh escaped with minor injuries, the couple’s 13-year-old son Prabakaran had to get his eyebrows and lips sutured. “My wife, elder son and I got minor injuries as the roof fell on our torso and thighs, but Prabakaran got severely injured as it fell on his head,” said Suresh. Suresh, the sole breadwinner, who hasn’t been able to turn up for work since the December 4 mishap occurred, said, “Even though I’m recovering, I have to take care of my family and stay at the hospital as Prabakaran is still being treated.”