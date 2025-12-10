Cyclone Ditwah: Houses built for tsunami victims crumble
NAGAPATTINAM: Pointing to the havoc Cyclone Ditwah brought about on several of the already dilapidated ‘tsunami houses’ in Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam municipalities of the district, residents seek the urgent approval and release of funds by the rural development and panchayat raj department towards the district administration’s proposal for reconstruction of such dwelling units.
Last week, after Ditwah, a family of four residing in one such house built by NGOs after the 2004 tsunami at Ambedkar Nagar in Nagapattinam municipality sustained injuries after a portion of the ceiling fell on them while they were asleep. They were taken to the district Government Medical College Hospital at Orathur.
While M Suresh, his wife S Sudha and child Madhesh escaped with minor injuries, the couple’s 13-year-old son Prabakaran had to get his eyebrows and lips sutured. “My wife, elder son and I got minor injuries as the roof fell on our torso and thighs, but Prabakaran got severely injured as it fell on his head,” said Suresh. Suresh, the sole breadwinner, who hasn’t been able to turn up for work since the December 4 mishap occurred, said, “Even though I’m recovering, I have to take care of my family and stay at the hospital as Prabakaran is still being treated.”
“During the cyclone-induced rainfall, most of such tsunami houses’ roofs leaked, and the rains have weakened the already dire condition of the houses,” said R Pasupathi Sakya, also a resident of Ambedkar Nagar and district coordinator of Tamil Nadu BSP. In view of the dilapidated condition of the houses, the district administration had in August this year sent a proposal to the rural development department seeking funds for the reconstruction of 1,077 such tsunami houses in Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam municipality at a total estimate of Rs 33 crore.
When inquired about the proposal, District Collector P Akash told TNIE, “As the NGOs constructed the houses and they are in the municipality area, there are no schemes for repairs and reconstruction for such houses. The district administration hence requested the rural development department to allocate funds, considering this a special case and given the public’s situation. This could be a reason the approval is getting delayed since the state government has to relax some norms as there are no schemes for such houses.”
The collector, however, assured that the situation will be addressed before the next monsoon. Meanwhile, CPM Nagapattinam town secretary K Venkatesan said, “As the district administration has already submitted a proposal to reconstruct the tsunami houses in urban areas, approving it before the next monsoon would help prevent further mishaps.”