Dog bite cases in Madurai city surge past 18,000, highest in last eight years

MADURAI: The stray dog menace in Madurai has reached alarming levels, with 2025 already registering more than 18,000 dog bite cases across Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), surpassing last year's total of 14,000 and marking the highest annual count in eight years, according to new data from the Madurai city corporation. These cases represent individuals who sought treatment at the 39 UPHCs functioning within the corporation's limits.

In comparison, 2024 recorded over 14,000 dog bite incidents, the highest in seven years. The steep rise this year indicates a worsening situation despite ongoing Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgeries and routine rabies vaccination drives. Monthly case loads have remained consistently high throughout 2025, peaking at 1,909 cases in May, followed by 1,874 in August and 1,868 in September. The city has recorded an average of 1,700 cases per month, significantly higher than last year’s monthly average of 1,400.

A senior official from the corporation's health department attributed the increase in reported cases partly to intensified awareness campaigns encouraging residents to seek immediate medical attention for bites. The official said that the corporation has been taking continuous measures to address the persistent stray dog issues in the city. The city currently has two functioning ABC centres in Vellakkal and Sellur.