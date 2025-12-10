Dog bite cases in Madurai city surge past 18,000, highest in last eight years

MADURAI: The stray dog menace in Madurai has reached alarming levels, with 2025 already registering more than 18,000 dog bite cases across Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), surpassing last year's total of 14,000 and marking the highest annual count in eight years, according to new data from the Madurai city corporation. These cases represent individuals who sought treatment at the 39 UPHCs functioning within the corporation's limits.
In comparison, 2024 recorded over 14,000 dog bite incidents, the highest in seven years. The steep rise this year indicates a worsening situation despite ongoing Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgeries and routine rabies vaccination drives. Monthly case loads have remained consistently high throughout 2025, peaking at 1,909 cases in May, followed by 1,874 in August and 1,868 in September. The city has recorded an average of 1,700 cases per month, significantly higher than last year’s monthly average of 1,400.
A senior official from the corporation's health department attributed the increase in reported cases partly to intensified awareness campaigns encouraging residents to seek immediate medical attention for bites. The official said that the corporation has been taking continuous measures to address the persistent stray dog issues in the city. The city currently has two functioning ABC centres in Vellakkal and Sellur.
"As per the detailed census carried out in May this year, Madurai has a total of 38,348 dogs. We are conducting ABC surgeries and vaccination drives every month. Over 5,000 ABC surgeries have been completed this year, with an average of 400 to 600 surgeries per month. Additionally, more than 5,000 dogs have been administered Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) in 2025, and other measures are being carried out as well," the official told TNIE.
Despite these interventions, residents say the situation on the ground remains unchanged. Complaints continue to pour in about dog attacks and fear-inducing chases in residential areas. "At least five stray dogs can be seen on every road in the city. The corporation continues to downplay the stray dog numbers. A comprehensive action plan is needed to address the issue," said M Chandra Sekar, a resident.
S Rethinavelu, president of the Agri and All Trades Chamber, urged the local bodies to strictly implement the Supreme Court's directions regarding stray dog management.
Responding to these concerns, the corporation official said that, in line with the SC order, Vellakkal has been identified as the site for establishing a new shelter for stray dogs. The corporation has also mapped key areas for stray dog removal and designated spaces for people to feed the dogs. A proposal outlining these measures has been submitted for approval.
However, animal-welfare activists argue that the current approach needs a broader vision. "ABC alone will not solve the problem. The stray dog population has crossed one lakh in the past decade. The corporation must promote the adoption of community dogs and organise regular adoption drives. Public involvement is essential to see an improvement in the issue," said K Jayachandran, Ward 62 councillor and animal activist.
Table
Year-wise data
Year Cases
2018 - 3,986
2019 - 4,964
2020 - 5,971
2021 - 6,782
2022 - 8,845
2023 - 13,280
2024 (up to Nov) - 14,130
2025 (up to Nov) - 18,000
Total: 76,958
Stray dog population:38,348 (in 2025)
Source: Madurai City Corporation