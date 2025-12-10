Hindu outfit flays dargah flag atop Thiruparankundram hill; group seeks heritage tag for survey stones

MADURAI: Amid ongoing court cases over lighting of deepam at the deepathoon (stone pillar) atop the Thiruparankundram hill, members of Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) on Tuesday submitted a petition to Madurai Collector K J Praveen Kumar urging him to prevent the administration of the Sikandar Badusha Dargah from hoisting ceremonial flag for the sandanakoodu festival on the ‘kallathi tree’ (sacred tree) located near the dargah at the hilltop. Meanwhile, members of the Madurai Federation for Religious Harmony — citing an RTI reply from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) — have demanded that what is being called as deepathoon is actually a two-century-old survey stone and it must be declared as a ‘historical monument’.

In his petition, HMK chief M Solaikannan has claimed that the dargah administration has hoisted a red flag with a crescent symbol on the sacred and historically-significant ‘thalaviricham kallathi tree’, which belongs to the Thiruparankundram temple. “Dargah administration is also planning to hoist the same flag again on the day of the sandanakoodu festival. It must be stopped,” he said.

Seeking protection for the ‘sacred tree’, he demanded that the red flag be removed, and a flag with rooster emblem, which represents the temple, be hoisted there.