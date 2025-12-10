New SOP for oncologists in TN to treat ovarian, cervical, uterine cancer

COIMBATORE: Under the National Health Mission (NHM), a group of surgical oncologists from eight medical college hospitals across the state underwent a year-long training programme and developed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that aligns with global standards for treating ovarian, cervical and uterine cancer.

They are now responsible for training other surgical oncologists in Tamil Nadu and also plan to raise awareness about the need for the SOP among other physicians involved in cancer treatment.

The new SOP requires official government mandates, structured training programmes, resource allocation and continuous monitoring, according to the doctors.

The initial group of surgical oncologists from the eight medical colleges will become master trainers and conduct phased Training of Trainers (ToT) programmes for senior oncologists and gynaecologists from other districts and institutions across the state. This approach ensures consistency in training and fosters local expertise within each facility. The training will cover surgical aspects, and related areas such as radiation oncology, pathology and diagnostic services.