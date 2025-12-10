No barriers, vehicles get stuck at underpass near Avinashi road flyover in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The underpasses of the old flyover on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore city frequently experience traffic congestion due to heavy vehicles exceeding the height limit. Drivers are unable to check the height restrictions before entering these underpasses, resulting in their vehicles becoming stuck. This not only causes delays but also disrupts the overall flow of traffic at the flyover, which is a significant junction.

On Sunday night, a tourist vehicle from Kerala entered the underpasses and became lodged beneath the flyover, leading to significant chaos along the entire stretch of road. While height barriers are essential for managing this issue, there is a lack of clarity between the police and the highways department regarding who should be responsible for implementing a solution.

Last year, the city police installed a height barrier, but it was knocked down by vehicles within a few days due to its poor quality. The police subsequently abandoned the plan, stated that it was the responsibility of the highways and railway departments. However, the issue remains unresolved, as no one seems to be addressing it. When traffic congestion occurs on Avinashi Road, two-wheelers and light vehicles often pass through the flyover underpass. The flyover features underpasses for vehicles, with a railway track situated in between. Many drivers only notice the height limit at the entrance; however, they can get stuck at a point where the height of the underpass drops to 10 feet near the railway track.