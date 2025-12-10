No barriers, vehicles get stuck at underpass near Avinashi road flyover in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The underpasses of the old flyover on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore city frequently experience traffic congestion due to heavy vehicles exceeding the height limit. Drivers are unable to check the height restrictions before entering these underpasses, resulting in their vehicles becoming stuck. This not only causes delays but also disrupts the overall flow of traffic at the flyover, which is a significant junction.
On Sunday night, a tourist vehicle from Kerala entered the underpasses and became lodged beneath the flyover, leading to significant chaos along the entire stretch of road. While height barriers are essential for managing this issue, there is a lack of clarity between the police and the highways department regarding who should be responsible for implementing a solution.
Last year, the city police installed a height barrier, but it was knocked down by vehicles within a few days due to its poor quality. The police subsequently abandoned the plan, stated that it was the responsibility of the highways and railway departments. However, the issue remains unresolved, as no one seems to be addressing it. When traffic congestion occurs on Avinashi Road, two-wheelers and light vehicles often pass through the flyover underpass. The flyover features underpasses for vehicles, with a railway track situated in between. Many drivers only notice the height limit at the entrance; however, they can get stuck at a point where the height of the underpass drops to 10 feet near the railway track.
Therefore, there is a need for height barriers at entrance to prevent these vehicles from entering the underpass on Brooke bond road where the flyover has three levels along with the railway track. Other underpasses along the flyover have adequate height, allowing vehicles to pass through without issue. If height barriers are installed at the entrances, heavy vehicles will be more likely to avoid the underpass and use the main flyover instead. Locals and regular users have reported frequent issues with this passage.
“Mostly, load vehicles and tall vehicles that are new to the town get stuck here. If one vehicle becomes lodged, it cannot easily reverse due to the narrow one-way passage, which affects the entire traffic flow. On Sunday night, a tourist vehicle carrying passengers from Kerala mistakenly entered the underpass and got stuck under the flyover. A line of around 20 vehicles formed behind it. It took an hour to clear the situation and retrieve the vehicle. We cannot blame the drivers since there are no height barriers. This also damages the flyover’s roof. If such measures were in place, incidents like this would not occur,” said a police officer attached to the city traffic wing.
S Solavalathan, the Assistant Divisional Engineer for National Highways, assured that he would discuss the matter with the police department to take necessary measures to fix the issue.