Odisha migrant arrested in POCSO case escapes from custody in Pudukkottai

PUDUKOTTAI: A 23-year-old migrant labourer from Odisha, arrested in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case, escaped from police custody in Pudukkottai district on Tuesday night, just hours after a court remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody.

According to police sources, Mahendira Kamanga, who had been employed at a hollow-block manufacturing unit in Karamakudi, Pudukkottai, was arrested by the Alangudi All Women Police Station for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old local girl. The incident had reportedly led to the minor becoming pregnant.

Following his arrest on Tuesday, Kamanga was produced before the Pudukkottai Mahila Court, which ordered 14 days’ remand under POCSO charges.

After the order, police personnel were escorting Kamanga to the Pudukkottai Jail for custody facility when he managed to flee. The circumstances of his escape are now under investigation, officials said.

Following the incident, the Alangudi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has constituted multiple special teams to trace the absconding accused.

Police personnel have launched search operations across Pudukkottai and neighbouring districts and are checking transportation hubs in an effort to apprehend him.