Police crack down on reckless tourist jeep drivers in Kodaikanal

MADURAI: Following complaints of rash driving and overloading by jeep drivers transporting tourists to waterfalls and other scenic locations in Kodaikanal, transport police personnel conducted checks and collected Rs 1.03 lakh as fine from 16 drivers in the last three days.

According to sources, several residents have complained to officials that jeeps are often overloaded, carrying more than 6-8 passengers in cramped conditions, and driven in a rash manner. MP Meenakshi Sundram, a farmer, told TNIE "Most jeep operators exploit tourists' lack of knowledge. Since the waterfalls are situated in remote locations, jeeps are one of the few means of access.

However, many of these operators run their services illegally without permit. Moreover, several jeeps are poorly maintained. It is also common to see the vehicles carrying more than seven passengers. Despite numerous complaints, no action has been taken so far."

Kodaikanal Municipality Council Chairman P Chelladurai said,"Many complaints have been received from tourists and locals regarding inadequate safety in the vehicles. Several tourist vehicles from other districts often operate during the weekend. This matter falls under the jurisdiction of police and transport department, and we cannot intervene. However, we have requested the district administration and police to take action."

Speaking to TNIE, a traffic police officer said," We conducted inspection of jeeps across various locations in Kodaikanal and found several jeeps were overcrowded. Additionally, many drivers were found operating without motor insurance or driving licence. In the past three days, approximately 16 jeep drivers have been fined for these violations, resulting in a total penalty of Rs 1.03 lakh."

A RTO in Dindigul said driving licence of jeep drivers will be suspended of first time offenders and cancelled for repeat offenders.