Police have set 84 conditions for TVK's Erode meet, need time: K A Sengottaiyan

ERODE: Due to additional guidelines, the TVK’s public meeting in Erode, which will be attended by Vijay, is planned to be held on December 18, said K A Sengottaiyan, chief coordinator of TVK’s high-level administrative committee, on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Sengottaiyan said, “We have selected locations for the meeting in Erode and are ready to start the work. However, the police department has given us 84 guidelines. Some of them asked about preparations for sun and rain, therefore necessitating the construction of a roof. There are some additional guidelines and we need more time to address those. I have requested the collector and district SP to grant permission to hold a public meeting on December 18.”

“We have even been given norms that never existed before. The police are asking about the crowd count and the names of cadre attending the meeting. How can I provide the names of those attending the meeting? They demand their ID cards and it is impossible. In Puducherry, however, there are not so many restrictions,” he added.

We expect the police department to grant us permission by tomorrow, he said, adding that the party will approach the court otherwise.

Earlier, Sengottaiyan and party cadre inspected the location chosen to hold the public meeting near Vijayamangalam, in Erode, on Salem- Cochin NH. The meeting was previously scheduled for December 16.