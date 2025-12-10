Salem GH rolls out 'Memo Track' app to streamline repairs

SALEM: The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) has begun using a newly developed mobile application, 'Memo Track', to streamline and speed up infrastructure-related repairs across premises.
Introduced in June, the application has now been implemented in all 120 wards of the hospital, with issues categorised block-wise and attended to through a structured digital workflow. Access is provided to nurses, responders, the dean and the resident medical officer (RMO).
A senior hospital official explained that the application was designed exclusively for GMKMCH and allows nurses to log complaints of any kind - from plumbing leaks to malfunctioning electrical fixtures using their mobile number as a unique login ID. "Once a nurse selects the block and raises a memo, a suitable responder - such as a plumber, carpenter, PWD civil worker, PWD electrician, biomedical engineer, laundry staff, supervisor, or housekeeping staff- gets an instant alert," the official said.
A key element of the system is its two-step OTP-based verification, which ensures that repairs are actually carried out. When a responder reaches the spot, they must mark the issue as "attended," which triggers an OTP to the phone of the nurse who raised the complaint. The nurse shares the OTP only after confirming that the responder has actually visited. A second OTP is required to close the memo once the repair is done. Minor issues are rectified on the spot, while those requiring procurement of spares such as tube lights, switches or fixtures are updated in a separate column, where responders can type or use voice input in Tamil or English.
The application also includes two memo options for nurses: 'My Memo', which can be closed only by the individual who raised it, and 'Local Memo', which allows nurses on the next shift to close an earlier complaint, ensuring continuity across duty hours.
Staff nurses say the system has significantly reduced delays. Srimathi S, a staff nurse from the medical block, said the digital platform has replaced lengthy manual procedures. "Earlier, we had to write a complaint, search for the concerned worker, and get approvals from different levels. Now, only a memo needs to be raised, tagging the correct responder. Within 30 minutes, they attend to it," she said.
She added that if the tagged worker cannot handle an issue, the application allows it to be diverted to the appropriate department. "It is quick, easy, and ensures accountability. I have raised nearly 12 complaints since launch, and all have been rectified," she said.
Dean J Devi Meenal said the idea behind the application was to speed up repairs while ensuring transparency and better supervision.
"The idea is to fix things quicker, set things right, and make oversight easier. Digitising everything creates a standard record and introduces transparency into the system," she said. With access to a central dashboard, she reviews ward-wise issues and repair updates daily.
"After this app was launched, in a block alone, tube lights and fans that were malfunctioning were replaced in bulk. Every month, around 300 to 400 issues are raised, and nearly 80% are rectified immediately. This system has helped streamline work and make accountability clearer," she added.