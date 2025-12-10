Tamil Nadu to set up 100 ITIs on government school campuses

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will establish 100 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) on the campuses of government high and higher secondary schools across the state as part of a pilot initiative to expand vocational education.

District administrations have been instructed to shortlist four to five schools each with at least 50 cents of unused land for the project. Officials said integrating ITIs with schools would help identify potential dropouts early and direct them towards skill-based courses that can improve employability.

A circular from the School Education Department stated that the proposal was finalised after a meeting between the Director of School Education and the Director of Employment and Training under the Labour Department.

District officials have been asked to identify not only vacant land but also underutilised laboratories and buildings that can be repurposed for the institutes.

Schools located near industrial hubs or corridors are to be prioritised to ensure students have direct access to local employment opportunities. Localities already served by an ITI will be excluded, with preference given to areas lacking vocational training facilities.