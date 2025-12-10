Tiruppur brands, manufacturers to hike prices from January 1

TIRUPPUR: Major domestic brands and manufacturers of Tiruppur have decided to increase their prices by 3 to 5% from January 1, due to increasing workers' wages, power tariff, and building rent.

Tiruppur, the knitwear capital, had exported knitwear worth Rs 44,747 crore and domestic trade worth Rs 30,000 crore, in the financial year of 2024-25. With many indigenous brands adding to Tiruppur's strength, domestic manufacturers have decided to increase prices.

R Damodharan, Secretary of the South India Hosiery Manufacturers Association (SIHMA), said, "Knitwear products from Tiruppur are going to major cities of all states in India. In this, most domestic brands set their own prices for their products which the traders and buyers from other states are buying. For example, our brand 'Season' is placing great emphasis on the production of innerwear. The price of the innerwear we are selling for Rs 80 at present will increase by 3 to 5% from January 1. This applies to the majority of domestic brands and manufacturers."