TN government, JioHotstar ink Rs 4,000-crore deal to nurture young talent

CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday signed an MoU with JioHotstar to identify and nurture young creative talents by providing them with all the support for their creative excellence.

Sushant Sreeram, head, SVOD Business & chief marketing officer at JioStar, at an event held in Chennai, said JioHotStar will invest Rs 4,000 crore over the next five years to strengthen South India’s creative economy.

Earlier in the day, JioHotstar formalised a Letter of Intent with the state government in the presence of the Chief Minister MK Stalin. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who inaugurated the ‘JioHotstar South Unbound’ event, said in his post on the X handle, “Jio Hotstar has announced a Rs 12,000 crore investment across the four southern states, including Rs 4,000 crore for Tamil Nadu. This will create thousands of jobs and open new opportunities for young creative minds.”

A release said according to the MoU signed with the state government, JioHotStar will introduce regional-first formats, new-age stories and storytellers, scaling their work beyond geographical boundaries. Complementing this effort, the online streaming platform will also introduce creator-focused initiatives such as writing labs, mentorship programmes and skill-building workshops aimed at nurturing the next generation of filmmakers, writers, editors and digital storytellers.