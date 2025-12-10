TN's Supriya Sahu wins UN 'Champions of the Earth' 2025 for sustainable cooling, ecosystem work

NAIROBI: Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu, has been named one of the 2025 Champions of the Earth, the United Nations’ highest environmental honour, for her pioneering contributions to sustainable cooling and ecosystem restoration. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) announced five global laureates on the sidelines of the seventh UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) in Nairobi.

Sahu received the award in the Inspiration and Action category, which recognises individuals whose initiatives deliver measurable benefits for people and the planet.

According to UNEP, her climate interventions have generated 2.5 million green jobs, expanded forest cover and integrated heat-adaptation measures across public infrastructure, improving climate resilience for nearly 12 million people in Tamil Nadu. Her work places the state at the forefront of adaptation efforts at a time when global temperatures are expected to exceed 1.5°C within the next decade.

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen lauded Sahu’s leadership, calling her approach a template for cities and states grappling with worsening heatwaves.

“Even as the planet heats up, the world’s cities are warming ever faster. Into these concrete jungles, Supriya Sahu has brought the cooling spray of nature, helping millions of people, including thousands of schoolchildren, cope with the debilitating summer heat of Tamil Nadu,” Andersen said.

She added that Sahu’s work highlights the critical importance of sub-national leadership in driving climate solutions that curb dependence on energy-intensive air-conditioning.

Now in its 20th year, the Champions of the Earth award recognises individuals and organisations delivering transformative environmental change.