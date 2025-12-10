University bill: Ma Subramanian says Governor RN Ravi’s move disappointing

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian said its disappointing to learn that Governor RN Ravi has reserved for the President’s consideration the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill, passed again by the state Assembly in October in the same form as it was originally introduced in 2022.

Speaking to the media, the minister said it was expected that the governor would approve the bill after it was passed for the second time and support the establishment of a Siddha Medical University in Tamil Nadu. “I don’t know why the governor is against the traditional Siddha medicine of Tamils. Tamil people are saddened by his move,” he added.

Siddha medicine is one of the medical systems that is loved and accepted by crores of people in Tamil Nadu. The benefits of Siddha medicine have been acknowledged in Tamil Nadu since the Sangam period, Subramanian said.

He said the chief minister had sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the establishment of the Siddha medical university, and an office was set up at the Siddha Hospital in Arumbakkam. Following this, 25 acres of land was identified in the Madhavaram area and the government had been expediting measures to set up the university, he said.