41% vote share of AIADMK, BJP in LS polls points to 210-seat win in 2026, says EPS

CHENNAI: The annual general council meeting of the AIADMK on Wednesday turned out to be an occasion for pep talks to the functionaries and cadre to face the 2026 Assembly election with confidence. While AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami asserted that the vote share of the AIADMK-led alliance and BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha election clearly indicated that the AIADMK-led alliance would win 210 constituencies in the forthcoming Assembly election, the other leaders said the party is the only force that has the potential to unseat the DMK from power. It is to be noted that the AIADMK and BJP were not in alliance for 2024 LS polls.

Addressing the GC meet in Vanagaram, on the outskirts of Chennai, the routine venue for the AIADMK meetings, Palaniswami said, “The vote share of the AIADMK and BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha election stood at 41.33% and going by this (2024 results), there is a possibility of winning 84 Assembly constituencies. In 15 Assembly constituencies, the margin of defeat was only 1%. In 18 Assembly constituencies, the difference was only between 1% and 2%.”

In perhaps the first such explicit acknowledgement by Palaniswami that the AIADMK has also roped in an election strategist, he said, “We have also engaged an election strategist. We know our calculations. I am sure our alliance will win 210 constituencies in the forthcoming Assembly election.”