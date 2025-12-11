8000-year-old Neolithic rubbing grooves discovered in Srivilliputhur, first in southern Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Rubbing grooves (karuvi thaeipu pallangal), used to shape and sharpen stone tools during the Neolithic period, believed to be around 8000 years old have been discovered at Shenbagathoppu in Srivilliputhur. Archaeologists say this is the first time such a discovery has been made in southern Tamil Nadu.

The discovery was confirmed by V Rajaguru, founder of the Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation, after an inspection following information shared by S Sivakumar, a resident of Noorsakipuram who spotted it.

According to Rajaguru, a total of four grooves were found on a rock near the forest check post at Shenbagathoppu. “The grooves were formed by the repeated rubbing and of stone hand axes. Three grooves are straight, while one is diagonal at the top. While the straight grooves may have likely been used to smoothen tools, the smaller diagonal groove may have been used for sharpening,” he said.