DST inaugurates IIT Madras-based national hub for quantum communication under National Quantum Mission

CHENNAI: Department of Science and Technology (DST) secretary Abhay Karandikar on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a national hub for Quantum Communication - the IITM C-DOT Samgnya Technologies Foundation. The hub established under DST’s National Quantum Mission is located at the IIT Madras Research Park.

The foundation will spearhead India’s efforts in quantum-secure communication technologies, national-scale testbeds, and pilot deployments. It will work through collaborations with academia, industry and global partners, while supporting deep-tech startups, co-development programmes, capacity building, and research ecosystem development. Its focus areas include quantum cryptography, post-quantum security, quantum key distribution (QKD) networks, quantum memory and repeaters, and satellite-based quantum communication.

At the event, Karandikar said that four hubs have been set up under the National Quantum Mission, with the IIT Madras hub being the most well-funded one. He noted that while India has ground to cover in quantum computing, it has the potential to become globally competitive in quantum communication. He added that the mission has already funded eight startups and that the hubs are now empowered to support more.

IIT Madras director V Kamakoti underscored the importance of advanced communication technologies for economic and national security needs, noting that the hub would bring together experts from classical communications, quantum hardware, and quantum theory.