Madurai’s Viraganoor-Sakkudi ring road project sees 75% land acquisition complete

MADURAI: Around 75% of the land required for the Viraganoor Ring Road - Sakkudi Road two-lane project spanning 8km has been acquired, marking a significant progress in Madurai’s infrastructure development. The 8-km road which runs along the northern bank of the Vaigai tiver will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the state highways department said the Tamil Nadu government had earlier issued a G.O. for acquiring land from five villages, including Vandiyur, Andarkottam, Sakkimangalam, and Sakkudi, for the project. “Nearly 75% of the land acquisition is over, and the government has allocated Rs 55 crore for the acquisition. The compensation is yet to be disbursed to landowners,” the official added.

He further stated that the department is awaiting approval for DPR for the project. Tenders would be called for once administrative and technical sanctions are received. “The Viraganoor Ring Road will begin from the outer road at Vandiyur and run up to the Viraganoor dam, covering a distance of 1.5 km through patta land. From the Viraganoor dam, the alignment continues for another 6.5 km along the northern bank of the Vaigai river and ends at Sakkudi. Certain stretches along this section also pass through patta land,” he added.