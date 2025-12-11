Mudumalai forest officials increase cages to four to capture aged tiger after tribal woman killed

NILGIRIS: The number of cages that has been kept for capturing the aged tiger, which is suspected of killing a 65-year-old tribal woman at the Singara forest range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) last month, has been increased to four from three.

Meanwhile, officials of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) listed out various steps it had taken so far to catch it after locals claimed the they noticed an aged tiger walking inside the bushes near a private school on Wednesday. "Soon after the information about the tiger movement, our team visited the spot and enquired with the locals. We have also asked them to avoid venturing outside the house unnecessarily and approaching near the bushes," said a forest department official.

Forest department sources say instructions have been given to the people of Singara to avoid venturing near the forest boundaries. Also, 29 camera traps have been fixed within 3 kilometres of the place near Mavanallah village where B Nagiyammal, who was grazing goats, was killed on November 24.