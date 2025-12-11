Nine industries set to begin operations as Dharmapuri SIPCOT readies infrastructure

DHARMAPURI: With nine industries set to take root in the Dharmapuri SIPCOT industrial complex, infrastructure development has gathered pace, with roads, bridges and essential amenities being created to accommodate further industrial expansion.

Under the first phase of the SIPCOT project, 1,733 acres were brought under the industrial estate, including 984.34 acres of government land and 478 acres acquired from private owners. Earlier this year, SIPCOT headquarters released 200 acres and floated tenders for allocation, following which nine industries were allotted plots. To develop this 200-acre section, SIPCOT has earmarked Rs 103 crore for drainage, roadworks, a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), and other essential facilities.

Speaking to TNIE, revenue officials overseeing the works said, “SIPCOT has allocated nine industries across 200 acres, and all nine have now received their plots. In addition, as part of the expansion plan, the acquisition of a further 690 acres has commenced. With this, the SIPCOT industrial park will become one of the largest industrial hubs in the region.