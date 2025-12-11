Nine industries set to begin operations as Dharmapuri SIPCOT readies infrastructure

DHARMAPURI: With nine industries set to take root in the Dharmapuri SIPCOT industrial complex, infrastructure development has gathered pace, with roads, bridges and essential amenities being created to accommodate further industrial expansion.
Under the first phase of the SIPCOT project, 1,733 acres were brought under the industrial estate, including 984.34 acres of government land and 478 acres acquired from private owners. Earlier this year, SIPCOT headquarters released 200 acres and floated tenders for allocation, following which nine industries were allotted plots. To develop this 200-acre section, SIPCOT has earmarked Rs 103 crore for drainage, roadworks, a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), and other essential facilities.
Speaking to TNIE, revenue officials overseeing the works said, “SIPCOT has allocated nine industries across 200 acres, and all nine have now received their plots. In addition, as part of the expansion plan, the acquisition of a further 690 acres has commenced. With this, the SIPCOT industrial park will become one of the largest industrial hubs in the region.
“As per the environmental clearance, approval has also been secured for major EV battery manufacturers, including units producing anodes, electrodes, separators, cathodes, metallurgical components and other related products. To accommodate these units, new service roads stretching 1.5 km have been constructed and widened at a cost of Rs 5.42 crore,” the official added.
Sources in the Dharmapuri administration said the SIPCOT terrain, largely comprising hilly stretches, required substantial investment for land levelling. Recently, Rs 937.36 crore was sanctioned for broader infrastructure development.
“As part of the first phase, Rs 103 crore was allotted for upgrading the 200 acres released to industries. Using these funds, we are improving transport and connectivity by constructing roads, parks, STPs, bridges and pavements. Parallelly, efforts are under way to enhance the 286-acre green belt to ensure the environment is protected when industries begin operations,” the source said.