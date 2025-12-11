Post-Covid awareness drives demand for organic produce, cultivation up fivefold in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The acreage under organic cultivation in the district has risen to about 8,000 acres in financial year 2024-25 as against 1,648 acres in FY22, courtesy the rising demand for healthy and chemical-free food, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic, say farmers.

According to official data, cultivation on 1,648 acres received organic certification in FY22. In FY23, 1,438.52 acres received the tag, 1,830.76 acres in FY24 and cultivation on 3,067.74 acres received it in FY25. M Ramesh (42) of M Puthupatti near Musiri, who cultivates traditional paddy varieties such as mappillai samba, poongar, thooyamalli, karuppu kouni, iluppai poo samba and karunguruvai on about five acres, said his decision to take up organic farming was inspired by personal experience. Karuppu kouni rice gruel cured my wife's severe knee pain, prompting me to switch to organic farming a decade ago, he said.

Ramesh also grows coconut with inter-crops like turmeric, groundnut, horse gram, sorghum, red gram and shallots on another eight acres. While pointing out that organic products are priced higher, Ramesh said, “Our loyal customers recognise its health benefits. If more farmers adopt organic cultivation, prices will reduce over time. The state government should hence procure organic products. Subsidised distribution could further boost demand and bring more farmers to organic farming."

Another farmer, S Harikrishnan (70) of Kondayampettai near Thiruvanaikoil, who has been practising organic farming for the past 18 years on his 12-acre land, draws inspiration from late green crusader Nammazhvar. Harikrishnan now supplies traditional rice varieties across the state. He also prepares organic inputs and sells them separately.