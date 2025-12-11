Post-Covid awareness drives demand for organic produce, cultivation up fivefold in Tiruchy
TIRUCHY: The acreage under organic cultivation in the district has risen to about 8,000 acres in financial year 2024-25 as against 1,648 acres in FY22, courtesy the rising demand for healthy and chemical-free food, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic, say farmers.
According to official data, cultivation on 1,648 acres received organic certification in FY22. In FY23, 1,438.52 acres received the tag, 1,830.76 acres in FY24 and cultivation on 3,067.74 acres received it in FY25. M Ramesh (42) of M Puthupatti near Musiri, who cultivates traditional paddy varieties such as mappillai samba, poongar, thooyamalli, karuppu kouni, iluppai poo samba and karunguruvai on about five acres, said his decision to take up organic farming was inspired by personal experience. Karuppu kouni rice gruel cured my wife's severe knee pain, prompting me to switch to organic farming a decade ago, he said.
Ramesh also grows coconut with inter-crops like turmeric, groundnut, horse gram, sorghum, red gram and shallots on another eight acres. While pointing out that organic products are priced higher, Ramesh said, “Our loyal customers recognise its health benefits. If more farmers adopt organic cultivation, prices will reduce over time. The state government should hence procure organic products. Subsidised distribution could further boost demand and bring more farmers to organic farming."
Another farmer, S Harikrishnan (70) of Kondayampettai near Thiruvanaikoil, who has been practising organic farming for the past 18 years on his 12-acre land, draws inspiration from late green crusader Nammazhvar. Harikrishnan now supplies traditional rice varieties across the state. He also prepares organic inputs and sells them separately.
Harikrishnan, who said he gradually shifted from chemical-based farming to organic methods, added, "I only transplant the seedlings and later visit the field during harvest. I do nothing in between. That's how I have enriched and transformed my soil."
Since 2009, the government has been issuing certifications for organic farming, but organic certification department officials note that in the early years, both the number of cultivators and the extent of land under organic practices were minimal. “It was only in the post-pandemic period that interest surged and the acreage increased significantly,” a senior department official explained.
To accelerate the transition, organic certification department officials said the state government has rolled out multiple support measures, including waiving certification charges, offering subsidies, and setting up quality testing facilities through the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU). The state government is also driving awareness initiatives, honouring progressive farmers with recognitions like the Nammazhvar Award, and implementing focused programmes such as Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaappom.
These efforts align with the Organic Farming Policy launched in 2023, officials noted. While the government supports farmers in converting their land for organic cultivation, the process requires a three-year soil conversion period. During this time, farmers must completely avoid chemical fertilisers and pesticides at every stage - from sowing to harvest.
Officials stress that even accidental exposure to chemical residue from neighbouring farms through air or water can lead to disqualification. After inspections and verification, the organic certification issues an organic certificate, which must be renewed regularly.
On certification, P Nalini, deputy director, organic certification department, Tiruchy, said that two types are provided. Farmers aiming at export markets receive the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) certificate while those catering to local consumers are issued Participant Guarantee System (PGS) certificates.
Many progressive farmers in Tiruchy are shifting to organic farming due to market demand and the steady expansion of consumer awareness, she added. Meanwhile, Harikrishnan advised farmers to take the transition in stages rather than switching abruptly.
"If farmers shift to organic methods suddenly, they may suffer losses and might abandon the practice. It takes time for the soil to recover from chemical exposure and to become fully fertile and chemical-free. But farmers need not incur losses if they follow the conversion gradually," he said.