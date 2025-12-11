Stalin says DMK cadre will give reply to ‘Badshah of Delhi’ at poll booths

CHENNAI: In a veiled attack on Union Home Minister and BJP chief poll strategist Amit Shah, CM Stalin in a post on X on Wednesday asserted that TN will always be ‘out of control’ for the arrogant Delhi. “How does it matter how many plans Shah comes up with? If he thinks he can come to Tamil Nadu imagining himself as Badshah of Delhi, our black and red cadre (referring to the party’s flag colour) will teach a befitting lesson at every polling booth,” the CM said.

The DMK president later in the day took part in the second phase of the party’s En Vakkuchavadi-Vetri Vakkuchavadi campaign, which aims to fix a target of votes to be secured by DMK booth committee members at every polling booth in the 2026 Assembly polls. The first phase of the campaign dealt with helping people fill enumeration forms for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Stalin held discussions with the booth committee members in Alwarpet on strategies to surpass the vote polled by the party in the previous elections at each booth. A total of 1,900 union, circle, area and town secretaries of the party, 78 district secretaries, 33 MPs and 124 MLAs along with state and district functionaries have to attend these booth-level meetings over 30 days.