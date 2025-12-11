Thiruparankundram temple row will end in favour of Hindus, escalation not needed now: RSS Chief

TIRUCHY: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the Thiruparankundram temple issue does not require national-level escalation at this stage and expressed confidence that it would be resolved "in favour of Hindus."

Speaking at the "100 Years of Sangh Journey - New Horizons" event in Tiruchy, Bhagwat said the "awakening of Hindus in Tamil Nadu" was sufficient to bring about the desired outcome, adding that the matter could be settled within the state.

Responding to a question from the audience on whether the RSS should elevate the issue nationally, Bhagwat noted that the case was currently sub judice and should be allowed to take its legal course. "Thiruparankundram issue, if it needs escalation, it will be done. That matter is now sub judice. Let it resolve," he said.

He emphasised that various Hindu organisations in Tamil Nadu were already working on the matter and would seek help if required. "If at all it is needed, the Hindu organisations here will let us know. Then we will think about it," he said. "At present, I think the issue can be resolved here on the basis of Hindus' strength in Tamil Nadu. We will not need to escalate it. But one thing is sure - the issue will be resolved favourably for Hindus," Bhagwat added.