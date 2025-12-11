Three wild elephants reach Keeranatham IT Park area, triggering major diversion effort

NILGIRIS: A team of forest department staff is facing the challenging task of diverting three wild elephants that allegedly reached the city limits near Keeranatham from the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range on Thursday morning.

After crossing the Coimbatore–Mettupalayam National Highway, the elephants entered a pond near the IT Park in Keeranatham. As a result, a large number of people gathered in the area, taking videos and photographs of the animals and sharing them on their social media handles.

This is the first time in recent years that three elephants have entered the vicinity of the Keeranatham IT Park after crossing several human habitations and agricultural fields.

Residents of Keeranatham woke up to the news of the elephants’ presence only on Thursday morning, as the animals allegedly did not cause significant damage in the areas they passed through.

Officials said they have formed three teams to divert the elephants and added that no damage has been reported so far.