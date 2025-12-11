TN archaeology team inspects Thiruparankundram hill amid row over Karthigai Deepam lamp post

MADURAI: A seven-member team from the Tamil Nadu Department of Archaeology, led by Deputy Director Yathish Kumar, carried out a detailed three-hour inspection atop the Thiruparankundram hill on Wednesday, amid the ongoing controversy over lighting of lamp for the Karthigai Deepam festival on the deepathoon (lamp post) located near the Sikandar Badshah Dargah on the hillock.

Legal disputes regarding lighting of deepam and other issues have been going for on several years. Following multiple petitions and protests, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed that the lamp be lit at the hilltop. The state government has, however, challenged this order in an appeal.

Amid the legal proceedings, a parallel debate has intensified on social media, with some claiming that the structure on the hilltop is not a lamp post but merely a survey stone.

The team, which began its climb at 8.45 am, inspected the alleged deepathoon, the Nellithoppu area, and the present location where the deepam ritual is currently being performed.