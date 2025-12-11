TNPDCL sees marginal rise in profit post trifurcation

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has reported a marginally higher profit from its operations for the financial year 2024–25, according to its 16th annual report released on Tuesday and accessed by TNIE.

This is the first balance sheet prepared separately by TNPDCL after the breakup of Tangedco into three separate entities. As on March 31, 2025, TNPDCL recorded a profit of Rs 2,072 crore, marking an increase of Rs 52 crore (2.5%) over the previous year. In 2023–24, the corporation’s profit stood at Rs 2,020 crore. TNPDCL’s total income for 2024–25 was Rs 1,00,417 crore, while its total expenditure stood at Rs 98,344 crore. A major share of this expenditure was for power purchase, which rose from Rs 74,348 crore in the previous year to Rs 75,960 crore.