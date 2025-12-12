602 to complete Kashi pilgrimage today

CHENNAI: As many as 602 elderly pilgrims in the age group of 60-70 years will complete their week-long Kashi pilgrimage in Rameswaram on Friday. The HR and CE department, which is organising the pilgrimage in association with IRCTC, will bear the full cost and ensure the facilities needed for the pilgrims.

The tour started with sand taken from the sea in Rameswaram to be immersed it in the Ganga river and Triveni Sangamam in Prayagraj. The special train for this pilgrimage was flagged off by HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on December 6.

The team of pilgrims will complete their pilgrimage on Friday by performing a pooja at the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram with the Ganga water collected from Triveni Sangamam. The HR and CE department has also made arrangements for their return journey to their native places from Rameswaram.