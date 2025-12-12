AIADMK, PMK seek applications from aspirants for 2026 polls

CHENNAI: With Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala expected in early 2026, the AIADMK and PMK on Thursday announced the schedule for receiving applications from aspirants seeking tickets to contest polls.

In a statement, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) said party members wishing to contest on behalf of AIADMK may obtain and submit their applications at the party’s headquarters in Chennai from December 15 to December 23. EPS urged aspirants to fill out all required details clearly in the prescribed form and submit it within the stipulated period. The announcement signals the party’s early preparations for the upcoming electoral battle in the three regions.

Similarly, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss too asked aspirants to submit their application after obtaining it from the party office between December 14 and December 20. The applications have to be submitted on December 20.

Though both parties have invited applications, there is no mention about the fee for the application.