Amid supply troubles, calendar makers count on election season to boost sales

VIRUDHUNAGAR: With the 2026 Assembly elections nearing, calendar manufacturers are gearing up for a busy season, anticipating nearly a 10% rise in orders from political parties.

Calendar manufacturers in Sivakasi, which produces about 80% of the state's calendars, said that preliminary orders from parties have already started coming in. "Typically, around 60 percent of political clients opt for the budget-friendly 12×18 calendars priced at around Rs 50, while others prefer the smaller 10×15 variant," a calendar manufacturer said.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Calendar Manufacturers Association president K Jeyasankar said they expect a significant surge in orders from mid-December, the period when political parties will begin finalising alliances. "As anticipated, nearly 75% of our regular orders from traders and hospitals have been received since Aadi 18 and are now close to completion. This gives us enough time to take up political orders," he said.

He added that manufacturers typically require at least 30 days to complete an order, with the timeline extending up to 45 days depending on the level of customisation. Meanwhile, the supply of polyboards from mills in regions including Sattur, Erode, Karur and Tiruppur has been delayed due to continuous rains. Senthil Murugan, who has been running the Vinayaga Calendar Unit in Sivakasi for 18 years, said they managed to continue production using the stock procured before the monsoon. However, the prolonged shortage has gradually affected their output, forcing them to work under strict deadlines.