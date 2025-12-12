CM, PM, guv pay tributes to Bharathiyar on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Modi, said, “He illuminated India’s cultural and national consciousness. He strove to create a just, inclusive society for all. His contributions to enriching Tamil literature are unparalleled.”

Recalling the contributions of Bharathiyar, Stalin highlighted that the incumbent state government had announced 14 special schemes to spread his fame.

Shah hailed him for fuelling the freedom movement with his poems while braving the atrocities committed by the colonial government.

Meanwhile, Governor Ravi flagged off the Mahakavi Bharathiar’s Jathi Pallakku (a palanquin procession) at Arulmigu Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple, organised by Vanavil Cultural Trust.

Later in the day, Ravi presided over the celebrations of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar’s 144th birth anniversary and Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas 2025 at Lok Bhavan.