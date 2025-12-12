Deepam row: Court allows hunger stir by 50 people near hill

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday allowed conduct of a peaceful hunger strike at Thiruparankundram on December 13, demanding to light Karthigai Deepam on the deepathoon atop the hill, on condition that the participants do not raise any slogans or give political colour to the event.

Justice S Srimathy passed the order on a petition filed by R Prabhu, an advocate from Thiruparankundram, who approached the court against the rejection of his application by police on December 8.

The judge said only 50 participants should be permitted in the hunger strike, which can take place between 9 am to 5 pm on December 13, with the use of just one microphone. No provocative slogans against any persons or groups should be raised.