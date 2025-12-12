Despite GI tag for vessels, Namakkal artisans dull over stone shortage

NAMAKKAL: Traditional soapstone artisans of Namakkal, whose 'Namakkal Makkal Pattirangal' recently received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, are in a fix. They say that the tag has brought long-awaited visibility, but no relief from the biggest challenge they face — a depleting reserve of the velvet smooth soapstone required to sustain the craft. Families who have been in the business of 'kalchatti' cookware for generations are worried that reduced access to raw materials would hamper their livelihood, just as the product gains traction in the market.

Soapstone used for vessels is sourced mainly from the Namakkal district and adjoining areas such as Mangalapuram, Periyasoragai, Aranganur, and from a few areas in the Salem district. The cookware, carved from the magnesium-rich matte stone, retains heat longer, allows slow fermentation, and preserves nutrients better than modern cookware.

N Natarajan, an artisan whose family has been in the craft for over three generations, said, "The GI tag has certainly given recognition, but the shortage of raw material is the real issue. We learnt this skill from our forefathers. More than 200 products can be made from this stone - kalchattis, cookware, idols of deities, and other household articles. Though the business is good, the availability of soapstone has become a serious concern," he said. Most of the accessible deposits, he added, are near Mangalapuram in Rasipuram, but the deposits are now deeper underground or fall in restricted zones.