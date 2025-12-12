Despite GI tag for vessels, Namakkal artisans dull over stone shortage

NAMAKKAL: Traditional soapstone artisans of Namakkal, whose 'Namakkal Makkal Pattirangal' recently received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, are in a fix. They say that the tag has brought long-awaited visibility, but no relief from the biggest challenge they face — a depleting reserve of the velvet smooth soapstone required to sustain the craft. Families who have been in the business of 'kalchatti' cookware for generations are worried that reduced access to raw materials would hamper their livelihood, just as the product gains traction in the market.
Soapstone used for vessels is sourced mainly from the Namakkal district and adjoining areas such as Mangalapuram, Periyasoragai, Aranganur, and from a few areas in the Salem district. The cookware, carved from the magnesium-rich matte stone, retains heat longer, allows slow fermentation, and preserves nutrients better than modern cookware.
N Natarajan, an artisan whose family has been in the craft for over three generations, said, "The GI tag has certainly given recognition, but the shortage of raw material is the real issue. We learnt this skill from our forefathers. More than 200 products can be made from this stone - kalchattis, cookware, idols of deities, and other household articles. Though the business is good, the availability of soapstone has become a serious concern," he said. Most of the accessible deposits, he added, are near Mangalapuram in Rasipuram, but the deposits are now deeper underground or fall in restricted zones.
Another artisan, K Saravanan, echoed the concern. "The market is good, and people are interested, and now the GI tag has boosted demand even further. But these utensils can be made only from a specific type of stone. Earlier generations had abundant access, but today the stone is found very deep below the ground. We need machines to extract it, but we are not able to get permission. Many deposits also lie inside forest areas where quarrying is prohibited," he said.
Artisans also point out that although their products have gained popularity, the craft itself has not expanded. Most of the work is still done in small hut-like workshops in rural pockets near quarrying zones, with skills confined to families who have practised for decades.
K Kandasamy, who played a key role in securing the GI tag, said the craft has stood the test of time, as many other handicrafts have perished. "It is still relevant, and the government is trying to promote it through workshops and exhibitions. Big showrooms now approach us because the utensils are in good demand. However, without assured raw material, we cannot increase production," he said.
Responding to concerns, Madhavi Yadav, District Forest Officer, Namakkal, said the department operates strictly under the Tamil Nadu Forest Act. "If craftsmen seek proper permission to extract stones from non-restricted forest areas, and if the land classification allows it, we can examine how much may be permitted. However, if the deposit lies inside a reserved forest area, permission cannot be granted," she said.