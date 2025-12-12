Ex-judge who ordered arrest of DSP in SC/ST case suspended by Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday suspended former Kancheepuram Principal Sessions and District Judge Pa U Chemmal, who came under scrutiny after ordering the remand of a Deputy Superintendent of Police for allegedly failing to act on a complaint registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

After the HC initiated an inquiry into the alleged abuse of power by Chemmal, he was shifted from the post in October and appointed as chairman of the Permanent Lok Adalat in Ariyalur.

The controversy stemmed from Chemmal’s order remanding DSP Shankar Ganesh for purported inaction in the SC/ST case, and directing the arrest of the judge’s former personal security officer, constable Lokeswaran Ravi, in the case. The order passed by Chemmal on September 8, 2025, triggered dramatic scenes in the Kancheepuram district court complex. Allegations soon surfaced that the judge had ordered the arrest of Ravi due to personal differences.