‘Fake’ lawyer kills advocate wife, her brother

THENI: A man who claimed to be a lawyer allegedly hacked to death his advocate wife and her brother in a domestic dispute triggered by his fraudulent educational credentials in Theni on Thursday. The Bodinayakanur police have launched a search for the attacker, S Pradeep (27), of Muthaiyanchettipatti, and his father Sivakumar. The deceased were identified as N Nikila (25) and her brother N Vivek (33) of Chokkanathapuram in Chinnamanur.

Nikila got married to Pradeep three months ago. While Nikila had completed her law degree, Pradeep had allegedly cheated Nikila’s family by claiming that he too was a qualified lawyer, though he had not completed the course. The couple lived at Muthaiyanchettipatti after marriage. Pradeep neither went to work nor behaved responsibly. Instead, he often quarrelled with Nikila and assaulted her, sources said. Seven petty cases were also pending against him at the Bodinayakanur police station.

Due to frequent conflicts, Nikila left him and went to stay with her parents in Chinnamanur. About a week ago, relatives intervened and arranged a compromise, after which Nikila returned to stay with Pradeep. However, their disputes continued. In a recent altercation, Pradeep allegedly assaulted her, following which she received outpatient treatment at Government Hospital in Chinnamanur.