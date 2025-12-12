‘Fake’ lawyer kills advocate wife, her brother

THENI: A man who claimed to be a lawyer allegedly hacked to death his advocate wife and her brother in a domestic dispute triggered by his fraudulent educational credentials in Theni on Thursday. The Bodinayakanur police have launched a search for the attacker, S Pradeep (27), of Muthaiyanchettipatti, and his father Sivakumar. The deceased were identified as N Nikila (25) and her brother N Vivek (33) of Chokkanathapuram in Chinnamanur.
Nikila got married to Pradeep three months ago. While Nikila had completed her law degree, Pradeep had allegedly cheated Nikila’s family by claiming that he too was a qualified lawyer, though he had not completed the course. The couple lived at Muthaiyanchettipatti after marriage. Pradeep neither went to work nor behaved responsibly. Instead, he often quarrelled with Nikila and assaulted her, sources said. Seven petty cases were also pending against him at the Bodinayakanur police station.
Due to frequent conflicts, Nikila left him and went to stay with her parents in Chinnamanur. About a week ago, relatives intervened and arranged a compromise, after which Nikila returned to stay with Pradeep. However, their disputes continued. In a recent altercation, Pradeep allegedly assaulted her, following which she received outpatient treatment at Government Hospital in Chinnamanur.
Subsequently, Nikila lodged a dowry harassment complaint against Pradeep at the Bodinayakanur police station a few days ago, and police were investigating the matter.
Both families finally agreed to separate the couple and discussions were also held on returning the jewellery and household items given to Nikila during the marriage. To collect the items, Nikila, her brother N Vivek (33), and some relatives went to Muthaiyanchettipatti on Thursday. But an argument broke out between the two sides again.
"In a fit of rage, Pradeep stabbed Vivek with a knife, killing him on the spot in the presence of relatives. Seeing this, Nikila allegedly fainted, but Pradeep attacked her with a sickle and murdered her as well. Pradeep and his father Sivakumar then fled the scene," a police officer said.
Alerted by villagers, police rushed to the spot and recovered both the bodies and sent them to Theni Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy. The Bodinayakanur police have registered a case.