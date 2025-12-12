Forest dept on toes as three male jumbos reached near city

COIMBATORE: A team of over 35 forest department staff faced a herculean task in diverting three wild elephants that reached near the city limit in Keeranatham from the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range since Thursday morning. The staff waited till Thursday evening to carry out the diversion as during the day, it was not possible due to vehicle movement and public gathering. The animals allegedly travelled over 20 km from the forest.

After crossing the Coimbatore-Mettupalayam national highway from near the CRPF camp in Kurudampalayam, the three elephants entered into the pond near the IT Park in Keeranatham after crossing several human habitations. The residents captured the animals playing with each other in the pond.

The official said that the elephants continued to remain in the pond and roam within the barren land behind the IT Park during day, and there has been no damage to the property or injury to humans, including Wednesday night and Thursday night.

Residents alleged that the forest department staff were unaware and did not indulge in driving away the animals even though they had crossed the Coimbatore-Mettupalayam NH and also reached Keeranatham, and only know in the morning when the animals were seen playing in the pond. However, the forest department officials hinted that they have been watching the animals and also tried to divert them. However, the animal refuses to adhere and continues to roam inside the human habitation instead of moving into Kurudampalayam.