I-T raid on firm uncovers Rs 1,000 crore in ‘unaccounted’ income

CHENNAI: Income tax searches carried out in places linked to a Chennai-based group, with interests in varied sectors, have unearthed more than Rs 1,000 crore in alleged unaccounted income, along with unexplained gold, silver and cash worth over Rs 70 crore, I-T sources said.

The I-T department’s Investigation Directorate in Chennai launched coordinated searches on December 9 across the group’s flagship company, which operates in refrigerant gases, ash handling, power trading and solar generation, as well as in premises of associated companies involved in finance and jewellery and informal hawala networks. The operations are still on, sources said.

It is learnt that the raids have so far uncovered evidence of bogus purchases totalling Rs 1,112 crore related to coal procurement and ash-handling contracts, pointing to what investigators believe could be an extensive billing and routing network. Another line of inquiry concerns Rs 382.68 crore raised by the company from 53 individuals as equity contributions.