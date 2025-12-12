India’s only free spinal rehabilitation centre gets a fresh lease of life

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Soulfree Inspire Centre, India’s only integrated spinal rehabilitation centre that offers treatment free of cost, which had feared closure after its lease ended last week, will now continue to function for another three years after the Tiruvannamalai administration renewed its lease until December 2, 2028.

The extension, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) shared by Collector K Tharpagaraj, allows the centre to continue operations in the Old Government Hospital building. “As per a letter from the health and family welfare department, the Old Government Hospital building will be permitted to be used as Soulfree Inspire Centre,” the MoU said. The renewal of the lease agreement comes days after TNIE reported on December 4 that the centre was facing a possible shutdown.