Madras HC closes plea against ED search after agency recalls authorisation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday disposed of two petitions filed by businessman Vikram Raveendran seeking to quash the authorisation of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to hold search and seizure operations on his premises, and to de-seal the two premises which were sealed by the ED in May this year.

When the petitions came up for hearing before the first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, special public prosecutor for ED N Ramesh submitted that the petitions have become infructuous since the authorisation was recalled by the agency and nothing survives.

Subsequently, the bench disposed of the petitions as the petitioner’s counsel K M Kalicharan agreed to do so.

However, the bench adjourned another petition filed by film producer Akash Baskaran against the ED’s proceedings on money laundering.