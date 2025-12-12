No power, other amenities, Periya Kallupalli residents leave for greener pastures

KRISHNAGIRI: The lack of power connection and other basic amenities at a tribal habitat in Periya Kallupalli of Bettamugilalam of Denkanikottai taluk has forced many families to migrate to other places, with just three families still left behind in the habitat.
Periya Kallupalli is 20 km from Denkanikottai, and 2 km from the foothills to the village.
N Maresan (55) from Sathanakkal village told TNIE, "My parents lived in Periya Kallupalli for over five decades, at the hilltop. Many years ago, around 10 families from the Vanniyar community, Vellala Gounder and Irular were in the village. But due to lack of basic amenities such as roads, power, and a school, most families migrated to villages such as Sathanakkal in Krishnagiri district and Panjapalli in Dharmapuri district. Now, just three families are residing in the village. I migrated to Sathanakkal to support my children's study, now graduates. Once the district administration provides basic amenities, most of us will return to our village." Seconding his thoughts, P Mahendran (39), a caste Hindu man who also resides in the village, said, “Only my wife and I reside here while our children are staying at a government hostel in Palacode of Dharmapuri district. Even though we lack power connection, the Bettamugilalam panchayat secretary helped us by providing solar panels five years ago."
Mahendran has also laminated the acknowledgement of his petition sent to the chief minister in 2014. The village has around 25 acres of patta land, and 10 group houses were constructed by the Rural Development Department before two decades.
P Nagaraj (65), another villager, said, “Many people will return to the village for farming, instead of working as a daily wager under others.”
The village has many electricity poles erected many years ago and a dried-up overhead tank.
When contacted Tangedco (Denkanikottai) Executive Engineer D Palani said people can approach the Tangedco office with proper applications and the department will support them after conducting enquiries.
Bettamugilalam panchayat secretary Jayakumar told TNIE that people have sufficient documents and houses were constructed by the Rural Development Department. “If power connection is provided by the village, water from a well in the village will be pumped to the overhead tank.”
The health department assured to conduct a health camp in the village.