Pallikaranai ground-truth exercise over, TN tells HC

CHENNAI: The state government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that the ground truthing exercise on the Pallikaranai marshland has been completed and the report has been sent to the Chengalpattu collector for authentication.

Advocate General PS Raman made the submission before the first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan when a PIL filed by advocate J Breznev seeking to quash the planning permission issued by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for constructing a residential complex allegedly on the marshland by Brigade Enterprises Limited came up for hearing. The AG also informed that once the authentication is done by the collector, the report will be submitted in the Supreme Court which is seized of the matters relating to Ramsar sites.