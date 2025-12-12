Pirattiyur residents’ wait for UPHC gets longer

TIRUCHY: Complaining of hardships, particularly for the elderly and pregnant women, in commuting to the nearest urban primary health centre located about four kilometres away, residents of Pirattiyur in the city seek the authorities concerned to pay heed to their years-long demand and set up a UPHC in their own locality. Pirattiyur, falling under Ward 55 of the city corporation, has around 5,000 residents hailing from around 1,000 families. Most residents work as daily wage labourers.

Relying heavily on government healthcare facilities, several of them currently avail of treatment for illnesses, including fever, cold, cough, hypertension, and pregnancy check-up, at the UPHC in Periya Milaguparai located about 4 km away. Ward 57 councillor T Muthuselvam, who served as local councillor of Ward 55 in his previous term, said, “People here (Pirattiyur) are mostly from the lower middle class and cannot afford private hospitals. Currently, temporary health camps are organised in the area during the rainy season, but they are limited. Establishing a permanent UPHC in Pirattiyur would ensure year-round access to medical care during monsoons and other emergencies.”