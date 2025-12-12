Pirattiyur residents’ wait for UPHC gets longer

TIRUCHY: Complaining of hardships, particularly for the elderly and pregnant women, in commuting to the nearest urban primary health centre located about four kilometres away, residents of Pirattiyur in the city seek the authorities concerned to pay heed to their years-long demand and set up a UPHC in their own locality. Pirattiyur, falling under Ward 55 of the city corporation, has around 5,000 residents hailing from around 1,000 families. Most residents work as daily wage labourers.
Relying heavily on government healthcare facilities, several of them currently avail of treatment for illnesses, including fever, cold, cough, hypertension, and pregnancy check-up, at the UPHC in Periya Milaguparai located about 4 km away. Ward 57 councillor T Muthuselvam, who served as local councillor of Ward 55 in his previous term, said, “People here (Pirattiyur) are mostly from the lower middle class and cannot afford private hospitals. Currently, temporary health camps are organised in the area during the rainy season, but they are limited. Establishing a permanent UPHC in Pirattiyur would ensure year-round access to medical care during monsoons and other emergencies.”
Echoing Muthuselvam, who said his repeated demands for a UPHC in Pirattiyur during corporation council meetings were not heeded to, Ward 55 councillor Ramadoss said, “Timely medical attention is crucial, particularly for children, pregnant women and the elderly. Establishing a UPHC here (Pirattiyur) will not only benefit the locality but also nearby rural areas, significantly reducing the burden on distant hospitals and ensuring faster treatment during emergencies.”
Meanwhile, C Rajamani, a local resident, said, “Every day, we suffer from travelling 4 km for treatment. The long commute even affects our daily wage earnings. It becomes an additional financial burden when we have to take the elderly to hospital in auto rickshaw.” When contacted, a senior corporation health official told TNIE, “Usually, a UPHC is established for every 8-km radius or as per the standard guidelines. However, in this case, the distance is only 4 km. We will submit a proposal to the government justifying the need based on population density.”