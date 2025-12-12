Sister, friends among five arrested for abducting bride for marrying SC man

ERODE: Perundurai police in the Erode district arrested five people for allegedly abducting a newlywed woman from Anthiyur after she married a man from a Scheduled Caste community.

Police said that all five were relatives and friends of the bride, S Mahalakshmi, who is from a Backward Class community. The arrested include her elder sister.

The abductors approached the newly married couple in the guise of meeting them at Erode on Tuesday and had lunch with them. While returning, they abducted the bride in a car, leaving her husband, K Sethuraj, there.

Based on his complaint, the Perundurai police on Wednesday evening arrested the abductors at Sathyamangalam and rescued the bride.

The arrested were identified as Mahalakshmi's sister S Kousalya (25), her husband Santhosh (26), S Sadiq (27) — all three of Kotagiri in Nilgiris district — M Logeshwaran (21) of Sathyamangalam and S Dhanapal from Pooluvapatti in Tiruppur district.

Mahalakshmi (21) married Sethuraj (25) of the same locality on December 5 amid opposition from her family as they had a love affair.