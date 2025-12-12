Stagnant water troubles Thoothukudi court complex; district officials yet to identify site for new campus

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi combined court located on the Palayamkottai road reels under water stagnation during the northeast monsoon, prompting, again, a call to relocate the campus. However, the selection of suitable places to construct the integrated court premises has delayed the process.

The court campus, spread across four acres, consists of 21 courts, including the principal district court, two additional district courts, sub court, chief judicial magistrate court, four judicial magistrate courts, Mahila court, POCSO court, PCR court, family court, and the district legal services authority. The Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission recently moved out of the campus to a rented building due to space constraints. Additionally, the judges' residential quarters are also located on the property.

Stagnation of rainwater inside the court premises during monsoon disrupts regular court proceedings, bringing daily life in the premises to a halt. "Many judges have moved to rented houses. Judicial functions like providing remand orders are being carried out from these houses where the escort police, along with suspects, wait in the midst of a thickly populated residential area, during late hours of the day," a senior government lawyer said.

The lack of a parking facility for judges, advocates, and visitors serves as an added disadvantage with most courts in the premises functioning in stone buildings built in 1938.

Advocates expressed concerns over the campus not being spacious enough to accommodate 21 court halls. "At least 900 advocates are enrolled in the Thoothukudi bar association. However, there is no space for the bar association and the women members of the bar to have their setup," an advocate noted.