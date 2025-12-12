Suspect shot in leg, held hours after man’s murder

CHENNAI: Hours after the murder of a history-sheeter in Thiruvottiyur, one of the suspects was shot in the leg by the police before arresting him in Ennore on Thursday.

Sources said the police had to open fire at the suspect, identified as Vicky of Puducherry, as he hurled petrol bomb at the personnel when they approached to arrest him near Ennore. He is now undergoing treatment at Government Stanley Hospital.

The 23-year-old history-sheeter, Sathya of Ennore, was hacked to death by a gang of nearly 10 men while he was riding his bike at Tiruchinnakuppam near Kaladipet around 9.30 pm on Wednesday. Initially, the police had arrested eight people in connection with the incident.

The police said the murder was in retaliation to an earlier one that took place in Ennore in 2023.